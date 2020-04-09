Police: Man died of gunshot wound before wreck claimed life of brother on I-220

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were pronounced dead after a wreck on Interstate 220 at Industrial Drive Wednesday, April 8th.
The victims are identified as brothers Jarvis Griffin, 29, and Jeremy Griffin, 31.
According to police, the passenger of the vehicle, Jeremy Griffin, died of a gunshot wound before the wreck even occurred.
Jarvis Griffin, the driver of the vehicle, died when the car left the road and flipped multiple times.
One of the brothers was ejected from the vehicle.
The crash stalled all lanes of southbound traffic for several hours while first responders worked the scene.
Police have not revealed if there are any suspects at this time.
