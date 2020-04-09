NWS: Tornado safety top priority despite COVID-19 concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi agencies are stressing the importance of tornado safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Missississippi Emergency Management Agency, Mississippi State Department of Health and the National Weather Service all agree. While they stress taking precautions against COVID-19, they agree that protecting yourself from a tornado should be top priority.
If a tornado warning is in place for your area, you should take shelter inside. If you don’t have a below-ground shelter, you should go in a closet, bathroom, interior hallway or a room with no windows on the lowest level of the house or building. If you live in a mobile home, you should move to a sturdy building.
If your family usually goes to a public storm shelter, you should check with the community shelter managers that they will be open in case of an emergency. Because of COVID-19, there may be special considerations.
However possible, continue to take precautions against COVID-19 when sheltering. This includes social distancing and frequent handwashing.
Don’t wait until a tornado warning is issued to come up with a plan.
