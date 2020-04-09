Man shot dead on Brookhaven street; Police investigating

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Brookhaven are investigating a homicide this evening.
According to multiple law enforcement sources, sometime before 6:45 p.m., a male victim was fatally shot on East Cherokee Street.
In a video, police and paramedics can be seen at the scene where the victim appears to be lying in the street.
No official word from Brookhaven police or Coroner Clay McMorris at this point, but we’ll keep you updated as this story develops.
