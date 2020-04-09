Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor says his online meeting was hacked with vulgar and racist words and images because of his recent comments about the new coronavirus. News outlets report Moss Point Mayor Mario King was leading a meeting Tuesday night on Zoom when someone interrupted the online gathering. The meeting was ended and the mayor did a Facebook Live to address the hack. He says he often receives racist messages. He also says he may have been targeted because he called out Gov. Tate Reeves for his response to the coronavirus outbreak in Mississippi. King says future Zoom meetings for the city will require a password.