Jackson names Friday ‘First Responder Appreciation Day’

“As the world has been affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been those amongst us who have stepped up in our time of need as the world has been threatened. Those are the individuals who make it a habit to run to danger such as our first responders and our medical professionals who are spending many hours towards the care of individuals who are critically ill. And so, we want to express our appreciation for their work and let them know that their efforts are not unrecognized,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.