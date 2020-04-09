Jackson names Friday ‘First Responder Appreciation Day’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is calling for its residents to show their support for first responders on Friday, April 10.
They want Jackson residents and business owners to post signs in their windows thanking Jackson police officers, firefighters, EMTs and healthcare workers for their tough work during the COVID-19 crisis.
“As the world has been affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been those amongst us who have stepped up in our time of need as the world has been threatened. Those are the individuals who make it a habit to run to danger such as our first responders and our medical professionals who are spending many hours towards the care of individuals who are critically ill. And so, we want to express our appreciation for their work and let them know that their efforts are not unrecognized,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.
A printable color sheet can be downloaded at JXN.MS. Those who plarticipate are urged to post their pictures on Facebook and tag @CityofJackson and @VisitJacksonMS and use the hashtags #We❤️JXN1stResponders and #CityWithSoulSTRONG.
