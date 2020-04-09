Gov. Reeves signs proclamation initiating statewide burn ban, effective immediately

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves signed a proclamation initiating a statewide burn ban.
This was done at the request of the Mississippi Forestry Commission and is effective immediately, with no exemptions.
It will remain in effect until further notice.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has put significant strain on Mississippi’s Emergency Medical Services professionals, particularly the state’s rural volunteer fire departments,” said Russell Bozeman, MFC state forester.
MCF wildlife firefighters have responded to and suppressed 189 wildfires since March 1. These fires have burned approximately 4,259 acres across the state where 303 structures were threatened and saved.
“The current amount of wildfire is not normally a need for concern,” Bozeman said. “However, the smoke from these fires creates problems for anyone with respiratory issues and increases our firefighter’s chances of exposure when they respond.”
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has received numerous calls from city and rural fire departments across Mississippi requesting a statewide burn ban.
Rural communities rely heavily on volunteer fire departments for EMS services. Fire response in rural communities, along with increased EMS response, has put additional strain on these city and rural fire departments.
Under a statewide burn ban, outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited. There are no exemptions for agricultural or prescribed burns under this burn ban.
People caught violating a burn ban can be fined, as well as be held responsible for any smoke or fire damage. Burn bans are enforced locally by the county sheriff’s department.
