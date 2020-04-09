First Alert Forecast: few AM storms, mild Thursday; storms likely by Sunday

EXTENDED FORECAST: Unsettled weather likely to continue into the weekend with a chance for rain and storms. A heavy rain maker could approach the region by late Saturday into Sunday. An ALERT DAY has been put in place for Sunday as storms that are able to take advantage of an unstable atmosphere Sunday could become severe before the cold front. Strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes are possible Sunday across central Mississippi. The front sweeps east to clear the rain by early next week.