First Alert Forecast: few AM storms, mild Thursday; storms likely by Sunday

THURSDAY: As a front moves through the area early - a storm or two could linger around the region as it begins to fall apart heading toward the south. Expect some sunshine to break back out in the wake of the front with highs working their way back through the 70s to lower to middle 80s for some. The front, near the Gulf Coast overnight, could spark a scattering of showers by early Friday south of I-20.
FRIDAY: Morning clouds and showers south will clear for sunshine through the afternoon hours – a cooler day expected with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s for most. We’ll remain mostly to partly clear overnight as lows drop into the 40s, seasonably cool for early April.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Unsettled weather likely to continue into the weekend with a chance for rain and storms. A heavy rain maker could approach the region by late Saturday into Sunday. An ALERT DAY has been put in place for Sunday as storms that are able to take advantage of an unstable atmosphere Sunday could become severe before the cold front. Strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes are possible Sunday across central Mississippi. The front sweeps east to clear the rain by early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
