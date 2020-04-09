City of Jackson with begin symptom tracker for COVID-19 hotspots

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is starting a new initiative and hotline to track hotspots for coronavirus.
The “Fight Together, Stand Apart” initiative is in partnership with the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center. It begins Friday.
With the initiative, the city will introduce its own COVID-19 hotline and symptom tracker to determine hotspots across Jackson.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the symptom tracker will allow the city to better coordinate a response to those who are infected with the virus.
The city is also providing a hotline where residents can call if they believe they have symptoms of COVID-19. The hotline numbers are 601-586-3067 or 1-866-375-2819.
