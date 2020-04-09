Brookhaven family stages parade to comfort quarantined uncle who lost his wife to coronavirus

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - “She was the prettiest girl in Lincoln County, and she was also the sweetest one.”
That’s how 90-year-old Bryant Johnston, who is currently fighting the coronavirus, remembers Betty, his wife of around six decades.
She died Tuesday of CoViD-19. Quarantined in his home while she was hospitalized, he didn’t get to be with her in her final hours.
“I didn’t get to see her. I didn’t get to hold her hand. I didn’t get to tell her goodbye,” he said.
And at a time when families want to be together, Johnston’s extended family can’t hug him or hold him through the pain. So they came up with another way to show him their love.
“So to show him and their children support, we’re going to drive by with signs that we’ve made to show them we’re supporting them in this time,” said Johnston’s nephew Thomas Johnson.
“I think that we’re going to do it on the passenger side so that when we drive up he’ll be looking out the window,” said niece Alisa Brashier.
Family members say death can’t really separate Bryant and Betty.
“First of all, the family has survived this because of our faith in God," said Katie Adams, Bryant and Betty Johnston’s daughter.
“They were very very faithful Christians and faithful to each other,” said nephew Vic Johnston.
And when they meet again?
“There’s gonna be a lot of shouting. It’s going to be wonderful. And I think she’s up there now, rejoicing,” Bryant Johnston said.
