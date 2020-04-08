Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

An alert day is issued for Easter Sunday. A strong storm system will give us the chance for showers and thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes, damaging wind, hail and torrential rain. We are focused on the early morning into the afternoon. Otherwise, we have a chance for strong storms overnight tonight and in the morning. A round of storms or two is possible to drop in from the northwest during the early morning hours. The severe threat is low through Thursday morning, but it is something to be weather aware about. We will be monitoring. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s through this weekend. Slightly cooler air will come in Friday. Friday looks to be a fantastic day, while a little cooler in the morning with temperatures in the 50s, we’ll reach near 70 during the afternoon. Saturday looks to be a decent day with partly sunny skies leading to rain by afternoon. Average high is 74 and the average low is 50 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:38am and the sunset is 7:26pm. Southwest at 10mph tonight and Northwest at the same speeds Thursday.