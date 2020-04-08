UMMC sets up mobile hospital in parking garage to mitigate spread of COVID-19 between patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - University of Mississippi medical Center is preparing for an influx of patients due to the spread of COVID-19.
One measure the center is taking is setting up a mobile field hospital in their parking garage for patients who need to be seen by a provider but are not sick enough to warrant a trip to the emergency department or hospitalization.
The clinic opens Wednesday at noon in Parking Garage B, the closest garage to the emergency department. An ambulance will be on site in case patients need to be taken to the emergency department.
Dr. Jonathan Wilson said UMMC is using lessons they learned during the Hurricane Katrina response in 2005. Back then, they used field hospitals because of the number of patients coming in.
Dr. Alan Jones says the field hospital can help keep patients safe who may have a respiratory illness that is not related to COVID-19 and keep those people away from possible exposure to the virus in their emergency department. It’s also possible they will have patients tested for COVID-19 at the mobile hospital if needed.
At maximum capacity, the mobile hospital will be able to hold about 24 patients.
