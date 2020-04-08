UMMC doctor’s DIY face mask video goes viral

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Doctors are often the ones at the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak – risking their lives to save ours.
Mother of four and Sociate Professor of General Surgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Dr. Laura Vick, is using her love for sewing to help others.
When Dr. Vick realized there was a high demand for masks, she spent every free moment she had making extra masks all while giving advice to thousands of others.
“So, in the video, I just talk a lot about why the masks are so important and exactly where we will be wearing the masks,” she explains.
“I created several prototypes that you will see me talk about in the video and the reason why we like the tie masks. Once I made the video… it just blew up!”
Just two weeks ago, Dr. Vick posted the now viral video teaching you at home how to sew your own mask, but now the dire need for masks is higher than ever.
“Now the CDC guidelines has changed and the Mississippi State Department of Health also wants people to wear face mask. This is now going to ramp up our need of face masks,” she says.
And Dr. Vicks says it’s not just health care workers who are in need of protection.
“The prison systems, nursing homes, anyone who takes care of someone who is immunocompromised, they all need masks!”
Even though hundreds of donations have poured in, there’s still a need for more homemade masks.
“I love that everybody feels like they can now help us in the healthcare community by making these masks!” Dr. Vick says.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.