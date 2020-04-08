Suspected arrested and charged for double-shooting in front of Westin Hotel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were shot in the 400 block of Congress Street around 2:30 a.m. on March 20.
According to the Jackson Police Department, someone shot into the victims’ vehicle while they were in front of the Westin Hotel downtown. They added that the men may have been targeted.
Police have arrested 20-year-old Kemarshon Cassity as the culprit of the shooting. He is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Neither of the victims’ injuries was life-threatening.
Several bullets also hit the federal courthouse nearby in the crossfire.
