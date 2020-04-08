Surviving motherhood: Tips to boost your family’s immune systems

“So if we talk about vitamin C for instance, vitamin C can be found in red, yellow, orange, even green plants. Plants like broccoli, spinach, red peppers and spaghetti squash. Chicken and salmon have lots of B6 and B6 is a real heavy hitter in our immune system.It helps us to make healthier red blood cells and helps our bodies to fight off infections more easily. Also zinc, zinc is a really good immune booster and you can find it in a lot of fish. Also garlic, garlic is a good immune booster.”