Surviving motherhood: Tips to boost your family’s immune systems

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The fight against coronavirus starts with staying inside.
But, while you’re home with your family, you still have to fight against the virus.
One way to do this is by keeping your immune system strong.
Doctor, health coach, and mother LaFarra Young offers some tips on how families can boost their immunity by watching what they eat.
Dr. Young says that quarantine snacking could save your life, if you do it right.
She suggests eating from the rainbow as a way to boost your immune system.
“So if we talk about vitamin C for instance, vitamin C can be found in red, yellow, orange, even green plants. Plants like broccoli, spinach, red peppers and spaghetti squash. Chicken and salmon have lots of B6 and B6 is a real heavy hitter in our immune system.It helps us to make healthier red blood cells and helps our bodies to fight off infections more easily. Also zinc, zinc is a really good immune booster and you can find it in a lot of fish. Also garlic, garlic is a good immune booster.”
Young, who likes to meal prep to cut down on snacking says it’s also important to pay attention to how and where you shop.
If you’re looking for the freshest and healthiest foods, stick to the perimeter of the store.
“When you go to the grocery store you want to avoid the middle of the grocery store because the middle of the grocery store tends to have foods that are higher in sugar and tend to be more heavily processed.”
She says getting young people to chow down on veggies can sometimes be tough but it’s worth it in the end.
Try letting them help you make the meal or if your nerves can’t take it sneak some veggies into the meal.
Dr. Young says meal prep goes a long way in keeping your family healthy, especially while stuck inside.
If the only options are healthy ones it makes staying on track easier.
If you’d like to learn more about Dr. Young’s recipes, meal prep ideas, or if you have questions or concerns about coronavirus visit her website www.drlafarramd.com.
