Shelter insurance offering assistance to customers affected by coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Shelter Insurance® group of companies is offering assistance of customers affected in some way by the coronavirus.
Shelter says that it was among the first to take the stance of continuing coverage when a customer could not pay their premium. Now, they are finding new ways to provide relief.
The company said that many of their customers are driving fewer miles because of stay-at-home orders and social-distancing mandates and therefore experiencing fewer accidents.
In response to this, they are reaching out to assist their customers.
“In the interest of providing help to our customers now, when they need it most, Shelter will issue a payment to our policyholders representing approximately 30% of their personal auto monthly premium for the months of April and May, based on our best estimate of the impact of this pandemic on our customers and on Shelter’s business.”
They are working to obtain approval from the Departments of Insurance in each state they serve to get money into their customers’ hands as quickly as possible.