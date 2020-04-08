Mayor: Elementary school educator first coronavirus death for City of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has announced the City of Jackson’s first coronavirus death.
The woman was an educator at Spann Elementary school.
Mayor Lumumba mentioned that the two were former classmates.
“Her life was taken much too soon. Please, I urge everyone to take this virus seriously. The restrictive measures that have been put in place are only meant to protect you and save lives. Stay safe. Stay healthy. Stay vigilant. Stay home.”
