Man killed on Maple Street in city’s third deadly shooting of the week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Adding on to an already violent week in the Capital City, Jackson police are now investigating a deadly shooting in the 400 block of Maple Street.
The incident took place just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said a man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has been identified as 27-year-old Jeremiah Thompson.
Two other men believed to have been shot during the same incident later arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. Their conditions are unknown.
The circumstances and a motive remain unknown.
