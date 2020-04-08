Man killed on Maple Street in city’s third deadly shooting of the week

Two other men believed to have been shot during the same incident later arrived at the hospital.

Man killed on Maple Street in city’s third deadly shooting of the week
By ShaCamree Gowdy | April 8, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 9:30 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Adding on to an already violent week in the Capital City, Jackson police are now investigating a deadly shooting in the 400 block of Maple Street.

The incident took place just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said a man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Jeremiah Thompson.

Two other men believed to have been shot during the same incident later arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. Their conditions are unknown.

The circumstances and a motive remain unknown.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.