'I hope I never see anything like this again’: Charities, food banks desperate for supplies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Agencies that provide food to the less fortunate and those who have fallen on hard times are asking you not to stockpile.
Services like the Salvation Army and The Mississippi Food Network are seeing requests for assistance more than double since the coronavirus spread.
Those who assist the needy need your help.
The Salvation Army is seeing twice the number of families they normally serve, just in the past few weeks more than 200.
"It's hard to even find the food in the stores," said Michelle Hartfield, Director of Community Relations at the Salvation Army in Jackson.
The charity is grateful for the monetary donations, but they need good stables of canned and non-perishable items.
“There was a point where even though we had the funds to be able to bulk the food that we needed, it just simply was not available for purchase anywhere online,” said Hartfield. “In stores we were actually on waiting lists."
"This is my 15th year at Mississippi Food Network, and I have never seen anything quite like this," said Mississippi Food Network Director of External Affairs, Michelle Blackledge.
The agency provides food for food banks, group homes and churches in 56 counties in central Mississippi.
They were feeding 150,000 per month before the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We are helping a lot of additional people who are laid off, who've lost their jobs, who need help feeding their families right now," said Blackledge. "That's what we do on a normal basis but there is a huge increase right now".
MFN is asking for financial donations, because they are able to buy in bulk.
Some families are seeking help for the first time.
"I hope I never see anything like this again," added Blackledge.
During this crisis, 80,000-100,000 pounds of food a day are being loaded on to trucks and distributed to needy families.
