First Alert Forecast: warm Wednesday; few storms possible

WEDNESDAY: Low clouds and patchy fog will be possible to start off Wednesday. Expect variably cloudy skies amid a chance for a few afternoon storms as highs work their way back into the middle 80s. Some storms that develop this afternoon could have strong winds and hail associated with them. They will fade after sunset; another chance for rain returns early Thursday as a front approaches the region overnight. Lows will drop into the 60s to near 70.
THURSDAY: As a front moves through the area early - a storm or two could linger around the region as it begins to fall apart heading toward the south. Expect sunshine to break back out in the wake of the front with highs working their way back through the 70s to near 80 for some. The front, near the Gulf Coast overnight, could spark a few showers, storms by early Friday south of US 84.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the front, highs will slip into the upper 60s to near 70 for highs by Friday. Unsettled weather likely to continue into the weekend with a chance for rain and seasonable temperatures. A heavy rain maker could approach the region by late Saturday into Sunday. Storms that are able to take advantage of an unstable atmosphere Sunday could become severe before the cold front sweeps east to clear the rain by early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
