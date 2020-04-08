Cathead Distillery providing free hand sanitizer at 6 locations Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s mayor outlines measures taken by the city in fighting the spread of the coronavirus.
Tuesday Mayor Chokwe Lumumba announced the “Fight Together Stand Apart” Campaign also sharing a COVID-19 hotline number.
During a briefing the mayor reiterated the need to stay home, maintain social distancing and proper hygiene.
The city has purchased 6,000 testing kits for citizens, first responders and inmates. Testing will be conducted through a partnership with Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health.
Cathead Distillery is again providing free hand sanitizer Wednesday at six locations, all four Corner Market stores, Walmart on Highway 18 and Kroger on I-55.
A major move is the purchase of a Symptoms Tracker which will collect data from citizens which can be reported by mobile phone, tablets or laptops.
It is working with medical professionals in accordance with HIPAA laws.
“In collecting this data, we will be able to identify hot spots on a map in our city and coordinate relief efforts to those areas in those communities that may have a disproportionate rate of infection,” said Lumumba.
First responders, police and fire, will also be receiving one time hazard pay of $6 hundred dollars.
“Not only have we had unfortunate circumstances of some of our first responders contracting the virus, nationwide this population has been disproportionately affected by the virus,” the mayor added.
The city has also entered into a partnership with a local hotel to house those with the virus that must be quarantined.
The COVID-19 hotline is 601-586-3067 or Toll Free at 866-3755-2819.
Details can be found on the city’s web site under the “Fight Together Stand Apart” tab.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.