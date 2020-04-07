Vicksburg teen in critical condition after being accidentally shot in the head

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head Monday afternoon is now in critical condition.
It happened around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Demby Drive, according to Vicksburg police.
After being shot, the teen was airlifted to UMMC where he is in critical but stable condition.
Though the shooting was deemed accidental, the 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody after it was discovered that the gun used in the shooting had been stolen.
He is in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center where he will appear in Youth Court.
A second juvenile has been also arrested in conjunction to the burglary.
