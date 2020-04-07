Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers earlier, but now most of the weather has lifted well north of our area. With the exception of a stray shower tonight, expect patchy fog with the low in the 60s. Wednesday will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the middle and upper 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon and evening, especially with a cold front moving through. Some could be strong, only isolated will be severe if at all. The worst of the weather will be to the north, but stay weather aware tomorrow and tomorrow night. Thursday and Friday will usher in slightly cooler air for a couple of days with highs in the 70s and partly sunny skies. There is a frontal boundary that will flirt with the area and result in a stray shower or two, again, only isolated will be strong to severe. This weekend will get more intense as a low pressure system moves across our area resulting in rain and possibly severe thunderstorms. The worst of the weather looks to happen on Sunday with a total of 2 to 5 inches of rain possible, before all of this is said and done by Monday morning. We’ll keep you advised on Easter Sunday and how the weather comes together heading into this holiday weekend. Average high is 74 and the average low is 50. Sunrise is 6:39am and the sunset is 7:25pm. Southwest wind at 10mph tonight and Wednesday.