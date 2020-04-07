3 Miss. doctors say they were fired after speaking up about COVID-19 safety

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have learned a third doctor and a nurse now say they have been fired after raising concerns about COVID-19 safety measures inside hospitals.
The doctors worked in North Mississippi facilities, two in Oxford. We talked with one of the doctors who has hired an attorney. She says she was fired within hours of trying to keep patients and her staff safe.
Another doctor worried there was not enough Personal Protection Equipment in her hospital.
Dr. Jennifer Bryan, the Chair of the Mississippi State Medical Association Board of Trustees, says while she does not have specifics on the terminations, it is concerning, especially now when healthcare professionals are working to stay safe and keep patients alive.
Dr. Bryan said, “When they can’t speak up freely, you threaten the safety of the public and of the healthcare workers. We need to be able to rely on our physicians as well as our policy makers to make well rounded decisions. And, so, I think it’s important that physicians, whether they are self-employed or employed by someone else, are able to speak up for safety without fear of retribution."
“It’s sad,” she continued. "We need all hands on deck. This is a time for coming together, so any case that we get of a termination, and certainly I don’t know all the details, but it’s worrisome in the middle of a pandemic when we’re calling doctors and nurses out of retirement.”
One of the doctor's identified as Samantha Houston says she was terminated from Baptist Memorial Hospital-North.
We received a statement from Ayoka Pond, Director of Public Relations and Internal Communications for Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation.
She responded to some of Houston’s concerns. Pond tells us the hospital cannot comment on Dr. Houston’s employment without her permission. She says quote:
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.