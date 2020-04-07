Promising health research projects lower Miss. COVID-19 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An ominous warning from Governor Tate Reeves during his afternoon press conference Monday. The governor said, there are some dangerous, deadly weeks ahead for Mississippi because of COVID-19.
But there may be some promising news in health research conducted by a University of Washington institute.
The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation or IHME is considered to be the global go-to source for reliable modeling of the COVID-19 virus' path. It's site is updated daily and in a state by state breakdown of projected deaths from the disease, Mississippi's mortality numbers have actually decreased.
April first projections showing by April 18th, the disease would claim 1223 lives. With the April 6th projection, that number is now 237 by June first. A 40.8 percent death rate per 100-thousand residents projected April first. That figure is now 7.9 percent.
Governor Tate Reeves said Mississippi is besting the national average when it comes to testing.
“In Mississippi, we’ve done; we believe a little over, approximately 21,000 total tests which puts us a little over 7,000 per million residents, so our testing rate, even when you include New York and New Jersey, is almost one-and-a-half times the national average and one of the things that we have said repeatedly in the early phases of this virus; testing drives total number of cases more than anything else.” said Reeves.
The death projections are down slightly in neighboring Alabama from 23-point-2 percent to 18-point-8 percent.
Projections are down significantly in Mississippi’s neighbor to the west, Louisiana, from 42.4 percent to 16.0 percent.
You can view the full report and get daily updates by clicking on www.healthdata.org.
