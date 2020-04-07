Miss. health experts explain why mobile testing is key to fighting COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As coronavirus cases in some counties reach triple digits, state health officials are planning more ways to test those with symptoms to help the state get a handle on this pandemic.
This week, six different mobile testing facilities are being handled by the University of Mississippi Medical Center and state department of health.
One of those kicks off Wednesday at Traceway Park in Clinton, but state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said the city wasn’t chosen because they’ve seen any spike in cases there.
Byers said health officials want to see if they can find areas that have potential to have high activity, and to do that they’ve got to test a lot of places.
“Broad testing is one of the cornerstones of our response in the state, is to make testing as available as we can. The more cases we find, the more action we can take to prevent further transmission. You don’t know what you don’t know," Byers said.
Byers also said each time a case is identified, state health officials investigate and track that infection to make sure they can find out everywhere that person went -- isolating those involved -- and eventually get ahead of the spread.
"The more we do to protect ourselves, the more we have protection for those people who are most vulnerable in our population. If we don’t get infected, we’re not gonna infect those people at higher risk.”
Those who wish to get tested Wednesday will need to download the CSpire Health app to get screened before they can schedule an appointment.
Later this week, UMMC and state health officials plan on having more one-day testing clinics in Smith and Webster counties.
Those will be open on Thursday.
