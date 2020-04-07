25 inmates, 3 staff test positive for coronavirus in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A total of 25 inmates and three staff members tested positive for coronavirus in Yazoo City.
Those numbers include 18 inmates and two staff at FCI Yazoo City Low and seven inmates and one staff at FCI Yazoo City Medium.
Officials did not release any information on what’s being done to prevent further infection or to treat those with the virus.
As of the morning of April 7, 32 positive cases were reported in Yazoo County by Mississippi State Department of Health. It’s unclear if the inmates and staff are all included in that number.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.