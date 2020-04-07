Hunt continues for killer of 11-year-old Jackson boy shot while asleep in his bed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family is heartbroken and grieving following the overnight shooting of a child at a Jackson apartment complex early Monday morning.
Jordan McCoy, 11, was asleep in his bed around 3 a.m. when shots were fired into his Berwood Apartment.
Forty rounds from a high powered rifle reportedly sprayed the building. Another one of Jordan’s younger siblings was also grazed by a bullet.
McCoy, a McWillie Elementary School student, was described as polite, helpful and extremely likable.
Family friend Shameka Foxx said his parents and relatives were still in disbelief.
“There were other siblings along with the mother... she took it very hard and the family here is trying to help her grieve, trying to help her and it’s just extremely overwhelming for everyone,” said Foxx.
A coalition of Jackson men spoke out against the violence and are calling for the shooter to come forward
“It’s time out for y’all to think y’all can do this, think it’s cool,” said John Knight with Jackson Cares Inc. “Nothing cool about taking a life. Nothing is cool about being a fool. It’s time for everybody to learn to be a leader and stop being followers because you’re leading yourself straight to hell."
No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.
