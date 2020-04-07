First Alert Forecast: storms return Tuesday; unsettled days continue

TUESDAY: A disturbance will push across the region during the day, helping to spark scattered showers and storms through the day. A complete washout isn’t expected, but rain chances will remain elevated through much of the day. A few of the storms that develop in the afternoon could be strong, with gusty winds being the primary threat. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s, dropping to the 60s overnight.
WEDNESDAY: Low clouds and patchy fog will be possible to start off Wednesday. Expect variably cloudy skies amid a chance for a few afternoon storms as highs work their way back into the middle 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Shower and storm chances remain elevated as a cold front moves through late Thursday into Friday. Behind the front, highs will slip into the upper 60s to near 70 for highs by Friday. Unsettled weather likely to continue into the weekend with a chance for rain and seasonable temperatures. A heavy rain maker could approach the region by late Saturday into Sunday - a few storms embedded in that system could be strong.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.