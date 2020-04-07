Clinton community celebrates Holy Week with ‘Stations of the Cross’ trail

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton community is coming up with creative ways to celebrate Holy Week.
Ashley Krason and her husband set up ‘Stations of the Cross’ in the neighborhood off of Main Street.
Each post includes custom artwork from Scott Erickson’s ‘Stations in the Street’ project.
Visitors are encouraged to reflect or meditate on the prompt at each station.
The half-mile-long trail can be completed on foot or by vehicle, and each station includes a prompt to guide you to the next station.
Biscuit Sims has one of the posts in his front yard and said the community isn’t letting social distancing guidelines disrupt what it means to hold church services.
“The church is the people,” Sims said. “We are the church. The church building is just a building where we gather and congregate. We’ve been gathering and congregating by social media.”
The Stations of the Cross trail begins at 503 Oakwood Drive and end of East Leake Street.
Visitors are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and allow for one visitor at a time at each station.
