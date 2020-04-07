Cathead Distillery providing residents with hand sanitizer produced in house

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cathead Distillery has partnered with the City of Jackson to provide free hand sanitizing stations to citizens.
The sanitizer will be available while supplies last beginning Wednesday, April 8, at 10 a.m.
Marking the second distribution in the Jackson, hand sanitizer will become available at the following six locations:
- Corner Market Maywood Mart (1220 East Northside Drive)
- Corner Market Fondren (653 Duling Avenue)
- Corner Market Belhaven (904 Fortification Street)
- Corner Market Westland Plaza (915 Ellis Avenue)
- Kroger (4910 I-55 North)
- Walmart Tire and Lube Center on the West Side of building (2711 Greenway Drive)
