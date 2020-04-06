Vicksburg man dead after colliding with 18-wheeler on I-20 near Bolton

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 near Bolton in Hinds County around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.
According to MHP, preliminary reports indicate that a westbound Dodge Pickup left the right lane and collided with an 18-wheeler that was parked on the westbound shoulder.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was outside of his vehicle when at the time and was hit by debris. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup, identified as 38-year-old Jody W. Chapin of Vicksburg, died from his injuries.
The passenger in the 18-wheeler was not injured.
This crash is currently under investigation.
