Teen shot in the act by man he tried to rob after dice game in Terry, deputies say

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning on Wynndale Road in Terry.
Authorities were called to the scene around 3 a.m.
According to Captain Tyree Jones, there was a dice game going on at the location.
Jones said at the end of the dice game, a 16-year-old went up to a man’s car and tried to rob him, shooting into the vehicle. The man then shot the teenager multiple times.
The 16-year-old got into a stolen car and tried to leave the scene, but crashed. He was taken by ambulance to University of Mississippi Medical Center.
The man who shot him was questioned and released.
The 16-year-old is stable now and once he is released from the hospital, he will be charged with aggravated assault, attempted armed robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.
The suspect, whose name is not being released at this time, is also possibly wanted on felony charges by another agency.
Later in the day on Saturday, a shooting victim was found at Baptist Hospital. He was shot in the back and is stable condition.
Hinds County officials believe this person may have been involved in the incident as well, but they are still investigating. Captain Jones says this person could face charges as well as the investigation continues.
