‘Snacks’ to be featured in livestream H-O-R-S-E game
It's Snacks vs Max in a game of H-O-R-S-E. (Source: Buffalo Wild Wings)
By Jacob Gallant | April 6, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 5:09 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s viral sensation team manager Thomas “Snacks” Lee is coming back to entertain sports fans during their quarantine.

Snacks will be featured in a game of H-O-R-S-E, featured on Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitch channel.

Snacks will compete against NBA impression phenom Maxisnicee.

Since they’ll be competing during a quarantine, they’ll each be in their own living rooms, playing with a ball of socks and a laundry basket.

You can watch Snacks compete by clicking here. The game starts Friday at 7 p.m.

