‘Snacks’ to be featured in livestream H-O-R-S-E game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s viral sensation team manager Thomas “Snacks” Lee is coming back to entertain sports fans during their quarantine.
Snacks will be featured in a game of H-O-R-S-E, featured on Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitch channel.
Snacks will compete against NBA impression phenom Maxisnicee.
Since they’ll be competing during a quarantine, they’ll each be in their own living rooms, playing with a ball of socks and a laundry basket.
You can watch Snacks compete by clicking here. The game starts Friday at 7 p.m.
