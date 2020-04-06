Residents heed warnings during first weekend under shelter in place order

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Friday, a statewide shelter-in-place order went into effect.
“As an introvert, it is pretty easy to stay indoors,” said Stephen Craig.
During the state wide shelter in place only essential businesses will remain open… and until April 20th this is life as we know it.
“Well we are getting fat because we are not exercising like we usually do," joked Jackson native Kenneth Williams.
Let’s break this down a little bit. Here’s a few things you can still do.
You can take a trip to the grocery store, the pharmacy, doctors office, and banks.
You can still go for a run. You can still fill up your gas tank, and you can still order takeout.
“We do fun things. Sit around the house and play dominoes and cards,” said Williams.
Now to help limit the spread of coronavirus… gatherings of 10 or more are not allowed.
Avoid contact with strangers and keep your distance at all times.
“Just think of the people around you, make sure you are caring for them!”
The bottom line is the shelter in place order means you must stay at home except for essential travel or individual outdoor activity.
“People are dying and it will take even longer unless we listen to the governor.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.