Rankin County first responders pay tribute to medical community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Sunday night in Rankin County, representatives of the family of first responders gathered at the county’s Emergency Operations Center to show love for their medical counterparts in the fight against the coronavirus.
Led by Rankin EOC employees, the caravan of emergency vehicles including EOC trucks, county and city fire trucks, a Pafford ambulance, and law enforcement vehicles rode by Merit Health in Crossgates as well as the River Oaks medical facilities in Flowood.
“Those men and women in our hospitals are tired, scared, but still in the fight,” Rankin EOC Director Mike Word said. “Just wanted them to know we have their backs just like they have ours.”
Firefighters, emergency medical personnel, and police are also on the front lines of the CoViD-19 fight along with hospital and medical staff, as they are often the first to make contact with patients in the field.
