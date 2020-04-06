Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are in a spring-time weather pattern for sure this week. Various disturbances will move across the area at different times this week. Each will give us a chance for showers and thunderstorms from time to time. Highs will be in the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, and then cool off a little Thursday and beyond into the weekend, where highs will be in the 60s and 70s. While there will be a chance for showers every day, the chance will only be slight and some places may receive heavy rainfall, while others receive hardly any at all. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a few showers possible toward morning. Lows in the 60s. There is a marginal, or very low, threat of severe weather Tuesday across the area. Some of the storms could become strong. Highs will be near 80 Tuesday. Rainfall of up to 6 inches is a possibility through this upcoming weekend, but only in isolated spots. Two or Three inches total looks to be more likely and average across the area. Average high is 74 and the average low is 49. Sunrise is 6:40am and the sunset is 7:25pm. South wind at 5mph tonight and 10mph Tuesday.