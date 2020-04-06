Jackson woman says she isn’t leaving after landlord threatens her with eviction

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite the Governor’s executive order banning evictions during the statewide shelter-in-place order, some tenants say they are being forced from their homes.
Shante Sheppard says she and several of her neighbors got eviction notices on their door at the apartment complex on Guidici Street in Jackson this morning.
Shante says she and her child have nowhere else to go. She has been out of work for almost two weeks and says she can’t pay her full rent at this time.
She’s hoping her landlord doesn’t remove her items and put her on the street where there’s an increased chance she could be exposed to the virus.
Shante Sheppard said, “I ain’t trying to catch the virus out here with nowhere to go. I’m not leaving out that apartment, he can bring the army with him if he wants to I’m not leaving out of that apartment.”
While evictions are now outlawed, that doesn’t mean overdue rent debts are wiped clean.
The Governor’s executive order says no provision contained within the executive order shall be construed as relieving any individual of the obligation to pay rent.
