'I’m perfectly fine’: Coronavirus survivor shares story

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -A coronavirus survivor is opening up and telling her story.
“I was like devastated. I just started to cry because I was like, people are not surviving,” said Quiona Slaughter.
Slaughter is a 31-year-old mother with three children.
When she heard the news, she thought of nothing but her children.
“Lord, I have to live for my children. So I started to pray and have faith” said Slaughter.
She said before this, she had no health problems.
She said she started having symptoms around the end of March.
“I got sick and I never get sick.”
Slaughter said she experienced shortness of breath. She was in the hospital for a week.
“And you can’t breathe so if you cough, you can’t control anything that goes on with your body. Like you can’t control your urine, your bowels, it just an uncomfortable situation to be in. It just was a horrible situation.”
Slaughter was released from the hospital on Thursday.
She said she has to be quarantined until next Saturday.
Doctors told her to drink lots of fluids and take her breathing medicine.
"I’m perfectly fine. I can eat, I can eat a full course meal. I can talk. You know sometimes I get a little out of breath but that’s normal because my lungs are still getting stronger.”
Slaughter said is not sure how she got the virus.
When hospitalized, she believes she was given a medicine called Hydroxychloroquine.
Hydroxychloroquine is a treatment for malaria caused by mosquitoes.
It is starting to be used in U.S. hospitals, including Southwest Georgia, to treat COVID-19.
There is still no vaccine or treatment for the virus.
“I’m thankful. Everybody should keep their faith. If you don’t have to go out, please don’t go because you never know who has the virus. You have to stay home because it’s not a joke” said Slaughter.
Slaughter said for those still in the battle for their life, never give up and keep fighting.
Next Saturday Slaughter’s kids will be able to return home.
She tells us she returns back to work in mid-April.
She was hospitalized at Tift Regional Medical Center.
Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) officials could not confirm or deny her being treated with them.
Slaughter said she originally went to Phoebe and was tested by them.
She said she was referred to Tifton Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Dr. Kaine Brown with TRMC said they have helped with a large number of Phoebe’s inpatients.
He said South Georgia hospitals have come together to fight the COVID-19 crisis as one.
He adds because of this, hospitals have nice working relationships with others through this international crisis.
He said it allows them to help each out when they need to, like with equipment or with patients.
Tift Regional is now in disaster mode.
As of Friday afternoon, doctors tell us there are currently 18 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at their facility.
They have also had three deaths due to the virus.
Doctors tell us they have recently faced several challenges at the hospital.
One of those is patient placement.
Dr. Brown said they created the respiratory care unit to help meet patient needs.
"Our nursing staff and the ICU are excellent and they provide excellent care to these patients but it has been a challenge just given the severity of disease that these patients present with,” Dr. Brown said.
He adds the safety of staff treating COVID-19 patients is also a high priority.
He said trained observers watch them put on and remove personal protective equipment.
This helps ensure their safety and helping stop the spread of the virus.
Recently, the medical center started using a malaria drug to fight COVID-19.
Other medical centers across the nation have also started using the drug to combat the coronavirus.
“There are no proven treatments to take care of this. There has been much in the media about Hydroxychloroquine which is also known as Plaquenil and Azithromycin we are using that at our institution. We have a house-wide policy that it is to be used with consultation with our infectious disease expert.”
Dr. Brown said it’s too early to say if it’s a successful treatment at Tift Regional.
He believes we could still be eight to 12 months out from having a vaccine. He said he could be longer than that.
Dr. Brown said Tift Regional is researching some clinical trials that they may participate in soon.
