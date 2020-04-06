Health officials recommend Mississippians wear masks in public

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health recommends Mississippi residents wear masks when leaving their home.
The masks should be non-medical grade masks or homemade cloth masks to be worn when leaving home for essential functions like grocery shopping or filling prescriptions.
Manufactured or N95 masks should be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.
The masks should be used in places where social distancing is more difficult to keep up.
MSDH also recommends healthcare professionals wear masks in clinical care areas even if they do not come into direct contact with patients.
A t-shirt, small towel or scarf can be folded and fastened with two rubber bands.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says cloth face coverings should:
- fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- be secured with ties or ear loops
- include multiple layers of fabric
- allow for breathing without restriction
- be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.