Five shootings within 4 hours in the Capital City. Police believe they are connected.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating five separate shootings that happened overnight in the Capital City.
According to police, the first shooting was just after 1 a.m on Highway 80 in Jackson.
A man was killed after his vehicle was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Taco Bell.
Another man was also injured in the shooting, but his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
There was a second shooting just after 2 a.m. in the 5100 block of Ginger Drive.
A juvenile male suffered a none life-threatening wound after several shots entered a residence.
Police said multiple shots were fired into an apartment unit, killing little Jordan McCoy.
The fourth shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the 2400 block of a Williamson Avenue.
There, a man suffered none life-threatening injuries after multiple shots were fired into a residence. Two vehicles were also impacted by rounds.
In a fifth incident, another residence was shot into just after 5 a.m. in the 3900 block of Parkway Drive. No injuries were reported.
Partial descriptions of more than one vehicle were obtained that appear similar in at least three of the shootings.
There are no known motives at this time, but police believe each of these incidents are connected.
Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
