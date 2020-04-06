First Alert Forecast: warm, turning unsettled this week

EXTENDED FORECAST: Several disturbances will push across the region as we remain on the edge of an upper ridge, anchored to the south. While no one day looks to feature a washout, though, the storm pattern may be more akin to a summer-time regime in terms of coverage for Wednesday and Thursday. Shower and storm chances increase as a cold front moves through late Thursday into Friday. Unsettled weather likely to continue into the weekend with a chance for rain and seasonable temperatures.