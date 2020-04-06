First Alert Forecast: warm, turning unsettled this week

MONDAY: High pressure begins to edge farther east after a quiet Sunday around the region. Expect clouds to increase this afternoon with highs in the lower to, a few, middle 80s. A shower or two could sneak in from time to time overnight as lows drop into the 60s.
TUESDAY: A disturbance will push across the region during the day, helping to spark scattered showers and storms through the day. A complete washout isn’t expected, but rain chances will remain elevated through much of the day. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Several disturbances will push across the region as we remain on the edge of an upper ridge, anchored to the south. While no one day looks to feature a washout, though, the storm pattern may be more akin to a summer-time regime in terms of coverage for Wednesday and Thursday. Shower and storm chances increase as a cold front moves through late Thursday into Friday. Unsettled weather likely to continue into the weekend with a chance for rain and seasonable temperatures.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
