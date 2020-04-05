Wanted: Vicksburg police searching for man wanted in shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man is recovering after being shot multiple times.
The 20-year-old arrived at a Vicksburg hospital with wounds to his arm and chest Saturday afternoon. He was later airlifted to Jackson to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.
Vicksburg police are currently searching for Sheridan Bell in connection with this shooting. He is wanted for Aggravated Assault.
A warrant has also been issued for his father, Keith Neal for Hindering Prosecution related to the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511, or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.
