Vic Schaefer takes head coaching position at University of Texas

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT/WCBI) - Former Mississippi State head women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer has taken the head coaching position at the University of Texas.
Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte tweeted the official news, Sunday.
Schaefer led Mississippi State to five straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including back-to-back national championship appearances in 2017 and 2018. The Bulldogs were expected to make it six straight before the season was canceled.
In eight years at the head of Bulldogs women’s basketball, Schaefer compiled a record of 221-62, including a 89-39 record in SEC play. Schaefer also led the Bulldogs to its first SEC regular season championship in 2017, and the outright title in 2018.
