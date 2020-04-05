UMMC calling for home-sewn mask donations after new MSDH guidelines

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center is calling on the community to help protect its employees after the Mississippi Department of Health directed all health care professionals in the state to wear a mask while at work.
They are asking for donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like new or unused N95 masks or disposable masks. If that is not available they are asking for home-sewn masks as well.
Home-sewn masks will make it possible to save precious PPE for employees working in direct-patient care areas. PPE is in limited supply at the Medical Center and around the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Laura Vick, associate professor of general surgery at UMMC and longtime seamstress posted a video to her Facebook page detailing the type of masks that the hospital is looking for.
“What we’re trying to do is prepare, not panic,” Vick said in the Facebook video she posted demonstrating how to make the masks.
In the video, Vick details how to make the mask she and Kutcher decided was the most universal and useful. The masks are cotton on the front and flannel on the back, and each person who wants to participate is asked to make five as a starting point.
The video had been viewed over 90,000 times with 1,100 shares by Sunday morning.
The Medical Center has received generous donations of masks and other equipment in the past weeks. Individuals and businesses also donated other PPE, meals for health care workers, monetary donations and tablets and smart phones for telehealth appointments.
Those who want to donate masks can drop them off in the secure bin at the overhang outside of the Nelson C. Norman Student Union on the Jackson campus.
They may also be mailed to the UMMC Office of Development, 2500 N. State St., Jackson, MS.
