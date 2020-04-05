Retail giants limiting amount of shoppers in stores

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The nation’s biggest retail chains are taking precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Target and Walmart now strongly encouraging customers to social distance by limiting the amount of customers inside stores.
Across Walmart and Target parking lots nationwide you’ll find customers with gloves, masks, and a lot of toilet paper.
“I feel like there are folks that are maybe panicking," said shopper Johan Frey.
These retail giants still want customers to hit the stores, just fewer of them at a time.
Starting Saturday, no more than 5 customers for each 1,000 square feet can be inside the store that’s about 20 percent of a store’s capacity.
So what do shoppers think about this?
“I would rather there not be that many people in there then to have too many. I have a health issue to where if I got this, it could be devastating,” said shopper Alan Black.
”I feel grateful that they are making the extra effort to do that.”
When the store is slammed with customers, Walmart is working on a “1-out-1-in” basis and reminding customers to keep their distance at six feet apart.
The store is also only allowing traffic to flow through one entrance.
“I think they are taking the precautions seriously, it’s necessary. It is not a convenient thing but if that’s what it takes.”
Target Is taking similar safety measures, even providing employees with face masks and gloves before each shift.
While some shoppers feel more at ease cruising the aisles, others don’t see the real benefits.
“I don’t think it will really make much of a difference. Unless they sanitize everything once people leave, what’s the point?" asked Joe Cade.
Some shoppers might not agree on the restrictions big retail chains are taking.. but they do agree that we are all in this fight… together.
“We can not live in utter fear. Just take precautions and have a positive attitude.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.