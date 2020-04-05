Pleasant Sunday; Active Pattern Ahead

A few light showers along area patchy areas of fog this morning followed by improving weather during the day today as temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Longer term, the pattern remains unsettled, featuring multiple rounds of rain and storms throughout the week. An active pattern in April is an important remainder that you need to remain weather aware. While it’s too early to pinpoint the details, there is a possibility for strong to severe storms as we progress throughout the week, especially Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll keep you posted!