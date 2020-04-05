Miss. healthcare workers advised to wear masks even if no contact with COVID patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - State Health Officer Doctor Thomas Dobbs told health care workers across Mississippi on Saturday they should wear surgical masks at work, even if they don’t come in direct contact with patients suffering from the coronavirus.
The recommendation, sent in an alert posted online, was targeted toward health care professionals "with the potential for either direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials, contaminated medical supplies or contaminated environmental surfaces."
"Masks should be replaced when they become soiled or moist but should never be used for more than one day," the recommendation went on to say.
According to the state, even homemade cloth masks are acceptable if surgical masks cannot be found.
This recommendation came one day after the federal government advised people to wear non-medical cloth face coverings in public.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.