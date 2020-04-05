Man dies in overnight crash in Yazoo Co.

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - First responders with the Bentonia and District 3 Fire Departments responded to a crash in Yazoo Co. that happened late Saturday night.
The accident happened on Neely Road just north of Dover Road in Yazoo Co.
According to the news release, first responders arrived at the crash scene early Sunday morning. They discovered that the victim’s pickup truck had crashed into a tree.
The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Yazoo Co. Coroner Ricky Shivers identified the deceased victim as 24-year-old John Tyler Lucas of Benton. Shivers stated that Lucas was wearing his seat belt and it appears that excessive speed probably played a part in the fatal crash.
Shivers has ruled the death as accidental.
The accident is currently under investigation by the Yazoo Co. Sheriff’s Department.
