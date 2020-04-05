Doctor sleeps outside of Ridgeland home to protect his family from Coronavirus

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - For Dr. Ben Kerr, the suggested 6-feet of social distance was not enough to keep his family safe from the Coronavirus.
So, he made a blue and green, temporary home.
"It’s kind of a man cave experience just under a less than ideal circumstance,” said Kerr.
He was referring to a tent set up on the back porch of his Ridgeland home. Dr.Kerr his wife made the decision days ago, after a recent virus scare.
“I got a little suspicious that it could be early symptoms of the coronavirus. I went ahead and isolated myself at the time and got tested," but the test came back negative.
Kerr said he could still spread the virus to his family if he catches it while working a shift St. Dominic’s Hospital.
Dr. Kerr enters the porch through the garage and leaves his work shoes at the door.
“When I’m here, I go straight to our bathroom that’s here. Shower, clean up, completely change clothes. And whenever anyone else from the family comes in to leave food, water or anything else that I’ve asked for from inside the house -- they wear a mask, I wear a mask,” Kerr explained.
To pass the time, Dr.Kerr reads and exercises; “I do feel isolated to some degree obviously.”
Kerr believes he is doing his part to protect his loved ones, and others, from this invisible enemy.
“It’s nice to have the family just on the other side of the windows. I can see them inside," he said. “It’s a work in progress. We’re still trying to perfect what’s going to be livable for the next month to 6 weeks.”
