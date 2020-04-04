Miss. State Auditor Shad White encourages younger generation to “Stay home"

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White reinforced Governor Tate Reeves shelter-in-place order in a video he posted to Facebook.
In the video, White directed his statements to the Millennial generation and Generation Z.
“In particular, I wanted to talk to folks in my generation: the Millenial generation and anybody younger,” White said.
“What this means for you is [to] ‘stay home.’ Sometimes, people my age, younger folks, we convince ourselves that we are indestructible. I promise you, you are not indestructible.”
Research has shown that older people are not the only ones affected by COVID-19.
According to the World Health Organizations’ emergency chief, Dr. Mike Ryan, as much as 10% to 15% of people under 50 have moderate to severe infections of the virus.
White encourages the younger generation to help prevent the spread of the virus by simply staying home.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.